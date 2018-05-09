Mike Beyerstedt's actions were 'unbecoming.' Here's what Gulfport has decided to do.

Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt will keep his job after an internal investigation over a head-butting incident reported at Central Fire Station downtown.

The city released a short statement Wednesday morning:

"The administration has completed its investigation of the incident involving Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt and two other firemen from the department.

"The investigation revealed no conclusive evidence of an assault of any kind. There was evidence that Chief Beyerstedt acted in a manner and made comments that were unbecoming of a leader and of a city department head.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken. Chief Beyerstedt is a very capable and an effective leader and continues to have the confidence and support of this administration."

Beyerstedt was accused of butting the head of another firefighter on April 6. An incident report was filed with the police department.

Beyerstedt has continued to work while city officials investigated.

Mayor Billy Hewes had no comment about Beyerstedt beyond what was in a city news release, saying Tuesday evening that the incident was a "personnel matter."

Beyerstedt came to work as fire chief in January 2011.