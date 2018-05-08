Two-car crash near Harrison Central High causes injuries, blocks U.S. 49

First-responders were tending to wounded people and blocking a portion of U.S. 49 Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Harrison Central High School.
One of the vehicles flipped, according to initial reports around 8 a.m.
A northbound lane is blocked and officers have blocked a southbound lane for emergency response.
Two persons in one vehicle are believed to be Harrison Central students, while an adult was driving the other vehicle, according to dispatcher report.
SunHerald.com will update this report.
Comments