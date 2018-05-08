A young Gulfport mother hasn't woken up after I-10 car crash. 'God is in control,' mom says

A Gulfport wife and mother slept through her 27th birthday while her family celebrated quietly around her hospital bed.
They're glad she's alive.
But Alaina Kennedy has not woken up since she was critically injured in a crash about 1:15 p.m. May 1 on Interstate 10 near Canal Road.
She suffered head trauma, deep contusions in her lungs and broken bones in her face, spine, the base of her skull, her wrist and hand, said her mother, Angie Williams.
Kennedy is stable but remains unconscious at the University of South Alabama Medical Center's intensive care unit.
"The doctor is not saying she's in a coma — she just hasn't woken up," said Williams. She is being sedated to let her body heal while she has invasive procedures, she said.
Kennedy was returning home from New Orleans when her SUV's axle rod broke, Williams said.
She crossed the median and several lanes of traffic and flipped several times before stopping at the tree line, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said at the time. She was wearing a seat belt, Elkins said.
People who saw the crash stopped to help and pray and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
"Two of them were nurses," Williams said. "It was not a coincidence. It was God. The nurses heard gurgling in her lungs and helped her breathe."
"They probably saved her life. God places angels in just the right place at the right time."
Kennedy and her husband Chase have two sons. Channing is 6 years old. Kai is 8 months old.
She grew up in Gulfport's Orange Grove community with her brothers Anthony Williams and Aaron Williams.
Faith in God is keeping the family going, the mother said.
Kennedy's condition remained the same Tuesday.
"God is in control," Williams said. "No matter what happens, he is in control."
Comments