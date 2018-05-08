A young Gulfport mother hasn't woken up after I-10 car crash. 'God is in control,' mom says

SHARE COPY LINK The driver of an SUV was injured and was flown to the University of South Alabama Medical Center by Rescue 5, after her vehicle rolled over several times on Interstate 10 at the 22 mile marker in Harrison County, Mississippi. Pat Sullivan, Harrison County Fire Marshal

