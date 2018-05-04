How do dolphins fly to Gulfport? With help from the Seabees.

Construction Mechanic Constructionman Theo Womack (left) and Equipment Operator 2nd Class Connor Hawkinson (right), assigned to Naval Construction Group (NCG) 2 and members from the Institute of Marine Mammals Studies (IMMS) push a dolphin tank from a K-loader onto a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) truck to transport dolphins from Keesler Air Force Base to IMMS. Navy program handlers and veterinary personnel transported three dolphins from the Navy’s facilities at the Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific in San Diego to Keesler to be loaned to IMMS for extend breeding and studies to further marine mammal science. IMMS is a research and rehabilitation facility that is known for providing care to stranded animals. Chief Mass Communication Specialist Rosalie Chang U.S. Navy