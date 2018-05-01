26-year-old woman flown to USA Medical Center after I-10 crash in Harrison County

A 26-year-old woman was flown to the University of South Alabama Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon after losing control of her vehicle.
The woman was traveling eastbound at 1:15 p.m. in her Ford Explorer near the Delisle exit when she lost control of her vehicle, Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Chase Elkins said.
After crossing the median and westbound lanes, her vehicle rolled over before coming to a stop near the wood line, Elkins said.
She was taken by helicopter to USA with unknown injuries, he said. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
