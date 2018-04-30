Gulfport police at the scene of a body found on 34th Street

Gulfport police reported just after 11 a.m. Monday they are investigating a death in the 500 block of 34th Street.
Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said details are limited at this time.
Just before noon Monday, authorities had an area near A Avenue taped off. The body of the deceased was found in a ditch and police loaded up a bike that was at the scene as they wrapped up their investigation.
The Sun Herald will update this report as more information becomes available.
Sun Herald photographer Amanda McCoy contributed to this report.
