Here's what report says in fire house fight involving Gulfport chief

Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt head-butted another firefighter during an alleged fight, according to an incident report filed with the Gulfport police department.
It happened at 11 a.m. April 6 at the Central Fire Station. “The suspect (Beyerstedt) became enraged in front of the complainant and the witness, cursing and lunging at the complainant causing the suspect’s head to come in contact with the complainant,” according to the report.
The incident was described in the report as disorderly conduct in a business.
Timothy Holliman, who is listed as the complainant, is a chief of training according to his LinkedIn profile. The witness, listed as Greg Griffin, is a battalion chief. Gulfport released details Tuesday following a public records request submitted by the Sun Herald on April 13.
In a statement April 12, Gulfport's Chief Administrative Officer John R. Kelly said the city had received a complaint from fire department personnel about an incident that allegedly happened at one of the fire stations between Beyerstedt and on-duty fire department personnel.
"Based upon the information received, the administration has initiated an administrative investigation into the matter," the release said, adding that it was being handled as a personnel matter.
Beyerstedt took over as the city's fire chief in March 2011. Before that, Beyerstedt was a firefighter and fire chief at the Jackson Fire Department from April 1989 until January 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was also a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps.
