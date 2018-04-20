Black-owned funeral homes, Harrison County coroner reach resolution out of court

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove, left, leaves the federal courthouse in Gulfport on Monday, April 16, 2018, with attorney Joe Sam Owen, who is defending him against charges that he discriminates by giving white-owned funeral homes most of the county's business. Hargrove and the county maintain he selects funeral homes in few cases and is fair when he does. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com