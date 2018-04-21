Human bones were discovered 5 feet down and near the Old Biloxi Cemetery Friday as crews were digging to install water pipe. The coroner's office was called to remove the remains.
Human bones were discovered 5 feet down and near the Old Biloxi Cemetery Friday as crews were digging to install water pipe. The coroner's office was called to remove the remains.
Human bones accidentally dug up by Biloxi construction crew

By Mary Perez

April 21, 2018 05:00 AM

Crews have been working in the area near the Biloxi Lighthouse for weeks, but work stopped on Friday when they unearthed a surprise 5 feet down.

Workers discovered human bones when they were installing a 16-inch water line along the beach, north of U.S. 90 and south of the cemetery Friday, Biloxi reported on its Facebook page.

"Biloxi police officers and the Harrison County Coroner's office supervised the removal, and the Mississippi Department of Archives and History was notified of the find," the report said.

Crews moved to another area of the infrastructure project, said Vincent Creel, Biloxi's public affairs director.

