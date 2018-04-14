Visitors enjoy the sunshine and the beach Friday during Black Spring Break in Biloxi. The fun was forced to move indoors Saturday afternoon as strong thunderstorms moved into the area.
Harrison County

Spring breakers didn't have much sun with their fun

By -

April 14, 2018 04:51 PM

The thousands of young people who arrived on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the annual Black Beach Weekend enjoyed beautiful weather Friday afternoon and evening. Breezes turned to stronger winds Saturday morning, and by noon, thunderstorms were moving onto the Coast. Spring breakers didn't let that deter them, though, moving the fun indoors. Traffic was occasionally heavy but manageable along U.S. 90, where vendors had set up stands and tents and young visitors strolled the boardwalk or drove along the beach.

