Gulfport investigating fight involving fire chief, staff

The City of Gulfport is investigating a fight involving Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt.
In a statement, Chief Administrative Officer John R. Kelly said the city's administration recently received a complaint from fire department personnel about an incident that allegedly occurred at one of the fire stations involving Beyerstedt and on-duty fire department personnel.
"Based upon the information received, the administration has initiated an administrative investigation into the matter," the release said.
A police report was filed and the matter "is being handled as a personnel matter."
It's unclear at this time how many people were involved in the alleged fight.
When asked if Beyerstedt was still working during the investigation, city spokesman Chris Vignes said the city does not comment on personnel matters.
Beyerstedt took over as the city's fire chief in March 2011. Before that, Beyerstedt was a firefighter and fire chief at the Jackson Fire Department from April 1989 until January 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was also a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps.
