Shoplifters hit Victoria's Secret again, Biloxi police say. Do you know these women?

Biloxi police need the public's help in identifying two women who are accused of shoplifting from the Edgewater Mall's Victoria's Secret on April 6.
Maj. Christopher De Back said two women reportedly stuffed a number of clothes into large department store bags before fleeing the mall property in a beige or silver four-door sedan.
De Back said the merchandise is valued at more than $1,000. No other information was provided.
The Victoria's Secret store has been a popular target of shoplifters as police have asked numerous times over the last couple of months for the public's help in identifying suspects.
The last incident happened March 1 when a police said a woman took more than $775 in shirts and pants.
In February, three women reportedly took more than $2,000 in pajamas.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
