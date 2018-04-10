Help keep the Coast beautiful by volunteering at one of these events

Feeling an urge to get outside and give back to your community? Well you're in luck.
This month is National Volunteer Month and Keep America Beautiful Month. Plus, Earth Day is the 22nd and Arbor Day is the 27th.
And there are several opportunities to help keep the Coast beautiful.
Some programs got a jump start on things late last month after The Great American Cleanup started March 20, including a cleanup by the city of Long Beach and the University of Southern Mississippi.
But the volunteer opportunities and events continue in April.
- Biloxi's Great American Clean Up Week (April 22-28): Biloxi is asking for individuals, businesses, church groups, school groups and civic clubs to reach out in an effort to clean up the community. To select a specific area or neighborhood, call 228-436-6339 or email Kay Miller at kmiller@biloxi.ms.us. Trash bags and gloves will be provided.
- U.S. Forest Service needs help: The U.S. Forest Service is looking for volunteers to pick up trash, maintain campgrounds and trails and participate in other activities in conjunction with the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. For more information contact Marilyn Stone at 601-528-6160 or msstone@fs.fed.us.
- de I'Epee Deaf Center: The de I'Epee Deaf Center is looking for volunteers on April 28. They have a long list of tasks including, but not limited to: Stencil basketball court, trim bushes, install new tether ball, straighten decorative blocks around shed, rake leaves, repair shutters, replace nameplates on outdoor furniture, stain swings and rake the walking track.
- 34th Street Wholistic Gardens: This community garden in the heart of Gulfport holds work days for volunteers from 8-11 a.m. each Saturday. Don't have room for a garden of your own? Rent a box for $25. www.34thstreetgardens.com
Did you know: April became National Volunteer Month as part of President George H.W. Bush's 1991 1000 Points of Light campaign.
Want to add an event or volunteer opportunity to this list? Email online@sunherald.com and we'll add it.
And be sure to add any public events to our online and print calendar by submitting the information at calendar.sunherald.com.
