A Gulfport official's $12K pay raise is getting backlash on Facebook

Gulfport Public Information Office/Community Relations Manager Chris Vignes, second from left, can often be seen at city events. Here in 2015, he and Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania honor William and Lisa Spares of Gulfport and their 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 W-30 at Cruisin' The Coast. The Spares not only won the Gulfport Mayor's Choice Cup, but also the Car Most Likely to Chase award chosen by Papania. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com file