'Storm's over brother..... rest easy,' Coast power company says in tribute to lineman who died

In the absolute worst conditions, linemen put their lives on the line to help their communities keep the lights on and the power flowing.
And, when severe weather and natural disasters hit, power companies often mobilize throughout the region to help one another.
In some ways, power companies are like one big family, and when one company hurts or deals with a loss, the pain ripples throughout the industry.
That was the case this week when 36-year-old Prentiss County Electric Power Association lineman Jamie Guin died Wednesday while repairing a downed power line.
After severe weather swept through Northeast Mississippi, Guin responded. According to the Associated Press, Guin touched a power line that had been downed by a tree, "mistakenly believing it was de-energized".
Coast Electric honored Guin on Friday with a Facebook post.
"The Coast Electric family would like to express our condolences to the family of Jamie Guin, a lineman at Prentiss County Electric who was killed while restoring power after storms earlier this week," the post said. "Please join us in praying for Jamie, his family and his Prentiss County Electric family."
The post was accompanied by a photo of a utility pole adorned by a sign that says "Storm's over brother..... Rest Easy." Also on the pole are a hard had, boots, tool belt and flowers, with an American flag draped in the background.
Family members told WTVA-TV Guin was expecting twins "and was very excited about becoming a father."
"Jamie touched the lives of many people during his short time on this earth," his obituary says. "He was a loving husband with a big heart and love for others. He would have been a wonderful daddy to his unborn daughters."
Guin, a Tupelo native, enjoyed hunting, fishing, tree cutting, stump grinding, Daytona, the Smokey Mountains and working with tractors.
His funeral is scheduled for Saturday in Booneville.
Comments