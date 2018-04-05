Bomb squad called to investigate 'suspicious' package at Gulfport car dealership

Gulfport authorities are responding to the report of a suspicious package at a business.
Gulfport Sgt. Clayton Fulks said a suspicious package was discovered just before noon Thursday in the back of a gray Ford Ranger truck just off the southwest corner of the Allen Toyota.
The bomb squad was called and a perimeter was also set up around the business, which is located on Helen Richards drive, just north of Interstate 10 off Cowan-Lorraine Road.
Vehicles have been moved away from the truck in anticipation of the bomb squad.
Dealership owner Jonathan Allen told media on scene that a package was delivered to the home of an employee Wednesday. Allen said the employee meant to bring it to the police department Thursday but instead drove to work before calling law enforcement.
He said the dealership is currently operating as normal and customers are being directed to the rear entrance.
Fulks added that the package the employee received was not ordered or expected, which sparked suspicion. He said law enforcement is following protocol with the bomb squad until the package can be cleared.
