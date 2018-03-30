Firefighters extricate driver after crash in Pass Christian

A vehicle plunged into an embankment and struck a tree during heavy rainfall Thursday on Interstate 10 near Pass Christian.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and was seriously injured, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.

It took firefighters from several departments 45 minutes to cut up the crushed Chevrolet Trailblazer to remove the driver, said Sullivan, who videotaped the rescue.

The eastbound vehicle crashed just west of the Menge Avenue exit about 4 p.m. Thursday, Sullivan said.

The driver had no passengers, he said.

Initial investigation shows the driver was in the left lane when he lost control of the Trailblazer, which crossed into the right lane and ran off the road, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said.

Paramedics with American Medical Response treated the man at the scene before taking him to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.

The driver's name and condition were not available Friday.

Sullivan said the Trailblazer had a Texas tag.

First-responders at the scene included the Harrison County Fire Service, Pass Christian Fire Department and the CRTC (Air National Guard Airport Fire Department).