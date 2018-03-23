Teen struck by a truck has critical injuries, Hancock County deputy says

A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after he ran in front of a truck near his home, Chief Deputy Don Bass said.
A pickup struck him at 4:10 p.m. Thursday at Gardenia and Orchid streets, Bass said. The neighborhood is in Silver Creek Acres northwest of the Hancock County Fairgrounds.
The teenager has head injuries and a possible broken leg, Bass said.
He was flown to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile.
Never miss a local story.
The incident has been ruled an accident, though it’s unclear why the teen ran in front of the truck, Bass said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments