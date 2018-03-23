Harrison County

Teen struck by a truck has critical injuries, Hancock County deputy says

By Robin Fitzgerald

March 23, 2018 10:30 AM

Hancock County

A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after he ran in front of a truck near his home, Chief Deputy Don Bass said.

A pickup struck him at 4:10 p.m. Thursday at Gardenia and Orchid streets, Bass said. The neighborhood is in Silver Creek Acres northwest of the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

The teenager has head injuries and a possible broken leg, Bass said.

He was flown to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile.

The incident has been ruled an accident, though it’s unclear why the teen ran in front of the truck, Bass said.

