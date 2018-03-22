Gulfport man dies after his truck hits a culvert head-on, coroner says

Robert Edwards was just a few miles from home when he made a sharp turn in his pickup, which hit a curb and struck a culvert head-on.
The 69-year-old Gulfport man’s truck was northbound on U.S. 49 when he headed for the right turn lane to Airport Road, Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said.
The truck went airborne when it struck a curb and landed in a ditch.
Edwards was heading to Three Rivers Road, where he lived, Hargrove said.
Police reported the crash about 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Edwards died from his injuries within about 30 minutes of arriving at the Garden Park Medical Center Emergency Room, Hargrove said.
