Memorial Hospital, UMMC combine forces to help Coast kids

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport is hoping to improve health care for children across the Mississippi Gulf Coast with a collaborative effort with Children’s of Mississippi, a branch of the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
The Coast-based hospital announced earlier this week that the two entities are combining forces across South Mississippi.
The move includes the acquisition of four of six Memorial pediatric clinics, a management arrangement for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Memorial, Children’s of Mississippi branding and “specialized care and expertise” of the UMMC.
“Together, through our partnership with Children’s of Mississippi, we will preserve the long-term viability of pediatric services currently available and provide for more convenient access to specialty care for our youngest residents,” Memorial President and Chief Executive Officer Gary Marchand said.
“Our goal is to touch the lives of Mississippi’s children,” Children’s of Missisisppi CEO Guy Giesecke added.
Staffs will remain the same for the pediatric clinics in Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, Orange Grove and Gulfport, according to the release.
Additionally, UMMC will take over staffing of Memorial’s pediatric hospitalist service.
In January, UMMC already started managing the Memorial NICU, which is the Coast’s only Level III unit that offers 24-7 care to newborns.
The changes take affect March 26.
