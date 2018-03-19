Tiffany Haddish sold out her Coast show, but it’s what she did after that has folks buzzing.

It wasn’t a heckler who caught the attention of comic/actress/author Tiffany Haddish during her sold-out show at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino on Saturday. It was someone making a request.
“Tiffany, sign your book for me,” said a voice scattered among the audience of the 1,600 people packed into the Beau’s theater. The request during a slower moment toward the end of Haddish’s set when the breakout star of “Girls Trip,” which was filmed in New Orleans, was catching her breath.
And she didn’t miss a beat with her response.
“OK, I’ll sign it for you at the meet and greet after the show,” Haddish said. “But you have to pay to come to the meet and greet — you want something from me and I want something from you.”
But what Haddish wanted from her fan wasn’t for selfish reasons — she was charged $50 a person to attend a post-show meet and greet that included a T-shirt and a photo with the actress. The money raised from the meet and greet went directly to CASA of Harrison County.
CASA’s website says it is an organization that advocates for neglected and abused children in Harrison County who often times cannot be heard or their story told.
“Anthony Gibson at the Beau Rivage contacted us after it was announced that Tiffany was going to do the Biloxi show,” CASA executive board member Rebecca Powers said. “He said that she raised money in every community for children in foster care.”
Haddish is an advocate for children in foster care. Her mother sustained a brain injury from a car crash when Haddish was 9. She and her siblings were later split up and placed into foster homes. It is one of the subjects she covers in her autobiography “The Last Black Unicorn.”
“Tiffany said one of the things she remembered most about foster care was packing her clothes into garbage bags, so the money she donated to CASA is going to used to buy the kids some backpacks and luggage,” Powers said.
CASA recently held its fund raiser, the P’CASA Gala, at the Beau Rivage. One of the items that was auctioned off at a silent auction was two tickets and meet and greets for Haddish’s show.
“Katherine Evans, who is a CASA volunteer, won the bid for the package, which was donated by the Beau Rivage,” Powers said. “She’s a huge fan of Tiffany’s so it was a very special night for her.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
