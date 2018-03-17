She said she swerved to avoid an animal. What happened closed the road for two hours.

A woman who tried to avoid an animal in the roadway lost control of her vehicle damaged a gas line on Menge Avenue in Harrison County early Saturday morning, closing the road for about two hours.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the incident happened about 12:20 a.m. when a vehicle left the road on Menge Avenue near Meadowlark Drive. The vehicle went through a ditch and hit a gas meter, breaking a gas line that ran to the meter.
AMR responded and checked the driver out at the scene, as well as her two passengers. All refused medical treatment.
Units from the Harrison County Sheriffs Dept., Cuevas and Pass Christian fire departments and the Harrison County Fire Service responded.
Never miss a local story.
Several homes near the gas leak were checked by firefighters and Center Point Energy technicians checked for air quality and safety. No evacuations were necessary, but residents were advised to shelter in place while the leak was repaired.
Center Point Energy and Gulf South Pipeline shut off the gas leak and made emergency repairs. Menge Avenue was closed about two hours while repairs were made. Gulf South Pipeline will have crews in the area on Saturday to finish repairing the damaged pipeline.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
Comments