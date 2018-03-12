Video captures heartwarming performance by Kiln musician, Special Olympian

Singer/guitarist Kory Lawrence said it was a moment he could not pass by.
Lawrence, who also drives a school bus for the Hancock County School District, was one of the performers for Saturday’s 2018 Special Olympics at the Infinity Science Center in Hancock County, when he said he saw something very special.
Chis Ferrell, who lives in Long Beach, just happened to have a red guitar with him at the event.
“There were some cloggers performing and I saw one of the Olympians pull out a small guitar and start playing along with the song, which was “Wear My Ring Around Your Neck” by Ricky Van Shelton,” Lawrence said. “So, I grabbed my guitar and went over and started playing with him.”
The song was first made popular by Elvis Presley.
Lawrence and Ferrell’s performance was captured on a cell phone and Lawrence shared it to his Facebook page. It has been viewed more than 2,000 times and shared more than 100 times.
“Chris was having a good time and I just wanted to join him,” Lawrence said.
Laurence said he was honored when his friend asked him to perform at Saturday’s Special Olympics.
“I love kids, that’s one of the reasons I drive a school bus,” he said. “And I love when I get the opportunity to work with people with special abilities.”
