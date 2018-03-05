A Coast kid is fighting for her life after an alleged DUI crash. Her family needs your help.

An 11-year-old Gulfport girl remains in critical condition from a fractured skull since a crash that police say was caused by an impaired driver who ran a stop sign.
Anijah Stover also suffered a ruptured bladder and broken collar bone and pelvic bone in the Feb. 24 crash. She has been in a coma, a relative says.
Her older sisters are being treated for serious injuries from the crash at Arkansas Avenue near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Their parents, Andreius and Alisha Moore, are income-tax preparers who have been spending time with their children since the two-car collision.
Never miss a local story.
A friend has started a GoFundMe account, Moore Children Medical Expenses, in hopes of raising $70,000. By Monday afternoon, donations totaled $195.
Anijah and her 12- and 17-year-old sisters, Lyrick Hopkins and Donneshia Strickland, were flown to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile after the crash that Saturday night.
Anijah was moved to the USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital on Sunday, her parents said in a Facebook post.
Anijah is now able to breathe on her own. A ventilator has been removed and she will wake up and fall back to sleep, an update on the GoFundMe page said Monday.
A court document says Lyrick suffered a liver injury in the crash and Donniesha suffered a lung injury.
Their parents operate Integrity Tax Return on 31st Avenue near U.S. 90, also known as Beach Boulevard.
Days before the crash, the parents were posting on Facebook about income tax tips, scam alerts and sharing encouraging spiritual remarks.
Christopher Joseph Garrett, 31, of Biloxi, faces charges of aggravated DUI and possession of cocaine.
He’s accused of driving under the influence in a negligent manner, resulting in the children’s injuries, an affidavit says.
Garrett, a bartender, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when he struck the family’s 1999 Toyota Camry. The Camry was occupied by a total of six people, including the child of a friend, police say.
Gulfport Police Officer Victor Moreno smelled alcohol on Garrett and found him with just less than a gram of cocaine, the affidavit says.
Police have said they obtained a warrant to draw Garrett’s blood for a toxicology test.
Garrett has been released from jail on felony bonds that total $250,000. His case will go before the next grand jury in Harrison County Circuit Court in Gulfport.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments