Harrison County

Pass Middle student arrested after 'fake threats' made on social media

By Stacey Cato

Sea Coast Echo

March 01, 2018 12:57 PM

A Pass Christian Middle School student was arrested this week after police say threats were made on social media against the school.

On Wednesday, the Pass Christian Police Department arrested a student after the child allegedly made "fake" threatening statements against the school.

Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks confirmed the incident and said the student's missives were "fake threats." Hendricks said at no time were any of the students at Pass Middle School in actual danger.

The threat was said to have been made via social media. School personnel became aware of the threats in the early morning hours and contacted police.

"The student was arrested and taken into custody," Hendricks told reporters.

Harrison County Youth Court is handling the case.

This is the 16th threat made at a Coast school since the Parkland, Florida, shooting.

