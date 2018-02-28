Memorial Hospital at Gulfport
Patient information accidentally released by Memorial Hospital at Gulfport

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

February 28, 2018 04:05 PM

Memorial Hospital announced Wednesday that it inadvertently disclosed information from about 1,500 patients.

Patient names and internal Memorial encounter numbers were among the information discovered during a routine internal audit, according to the release.

The release said no financial information, social security numbers, diagnoses, symptoms or other demographic information was disclosed.

According to the release, the disclosure happened in connection with the transmission of information within the hospital that was inadvertently sent to a single external email address “as a result of a clerical input error.”

The hospital said the error was immediately corrected, adding “the information sent by email was encrypted and would require a unique password to open.”

The hospital also stated it has been unable to confirm if the email is even operational, but it still reported the issue to the Department of Health and Human Services.

“We take the security and privacy of our patients’ information very seriously and will continue to use our best efforts to prevent any unintended disclosures in the future,” Memorial President and CEO Gary G. Marchand said.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

