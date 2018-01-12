More Videos

They helped this Gulfport student achieve beyond expectations 1:57

They helped this Gulfport student achieve beyond expectations

Pause
Ocean Springs songwriter has found success 1:38

Ocean Springs songwriter has found success

Brittney Reese clinic gives blind athlete a chance to learn from a pro 2:33

Brittney Reese clinic gives blind athlete a chance to learn from a pro

Gold medalist long jumper Brittney Reese hopes to defend title in Rio 1:53

Gold medalist long jumper Brittney Reese hopes to defend title in Rio

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 0:13

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

Listen to the song behind the Sean Payton dance craze 1:00

Listen to the song behind the Sean Payton dance craze

She fell in love with a man who would later kill her 2:46

She fell in love with a man who would later kill her

The Rackhouse in Gulfport features steaks, bourbon 1:12

The Rackhouse in Gulfport features steaks, bourbon

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend 8:04

Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend

  • Martin Luther King Jr., Day parade rolls through Biloxi

    Parade and music helps Mississippi Gulf Coast to celebrate the legacy of King.

Parade and music helps Mississippi Gulf Coast to celebrate the legacy of King. Tim Isbell Sun Herald
Parade and music helps Mississippi Gulf Coast to celebrate the legacy of King. Tim Isbell Sun Herald

Harrison County

You can honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the Coast this weekend

Sun Herald

January 12, 2018 05:00 AM

South Mississippi’s annual program to honor the life and times of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. begins Friday and continues through Monday with a parade in downtown Gulfport.

More Videos

They helped this Gulfport student achieve beyond expectations 1:57

They helped this Gulfport student achieve beyond expectations

Pause
Ocean Springs songwriter has found success 1:38

Ocean Springs songwriter has found success

Brittney Reese clinic gives blind athlete a chance to learn from a pro 2:33

Brittney Reese clinic gives blind athlete a chance to learn from a pro

Gold medalist long jumper Brittney Reese hopes to defend title in Rio 1:53

Gold medalist long jumper Brittney Reese hopes to defend title in Rio

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 0:13

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

Listen to the song behind the Sean Payton dance craze 1:00

Listen to the song behind the Sean Payton dance craze

She fell in love with a man who would later kill her 2:46

She fell in love with a man who would later kill her

The Rackhouse in Gulfport features steaks, bourbon 1:12

The Rackhouse in Gulfport features steaks, bourbon

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend 8:04

Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend

  • Video: Battle of Bands, parade bring a beat to MLK Day

    Coast gathers in Biloxi to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day with parade and Battle of Bands at MGM Park.

Video: Battle of Bands, parade bring a beat to MLK Day

Coast gathers in Biloxi to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day with parade and Battle of Bands at MGM Park.

Tim Isbell Sun Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Coastwide Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee has put together the program. MLK Day is a Monday holiday and this year the parade takes place on what would have been King’s 89th birthday. April will mark the 50th anniversary of the death of the civil rights leader.

This weekend’s schedule includes:

▪ Friday: From Where We’ve Come Gospel Concert with the MLK Coast-Wide Choir under the direction of gospel recording artist LaKeisha Cotton. At Grace Temple Baptist Church, 13344 Old Highway 49, Gulfport. 7 p.m.

▪ Saturday: MLK 50 Village: A Family Symposium at Kroc Center, 575 Division Street, Biloxi. Activities are a 2K fun walk/run, health fair, youth summit, Man 2 Man Barbershop Talk and When Women Talk: Bridging the Gap. Begins at 9 a.m.

▪ Sunday: “Where Do We Go From Here” inspirational and awards program with speaker Corey Wiggins, executive director of Mississippi NAACP State Conference. Special honorees: James Crowell, president of Biloxi NAACP, and Persharon Dixon, co-chair of Coastwide MLK Committee. At Biloxi Civic Center, 591 Howard Avenue, Biloxi. 3 p.m.

▪ Monday: MLK Day Parade in downtown Gulfport begins at 11 a.m., and the parade route leads into Milner Stadium at 1403 38th Ave., Gulfport, for the ever-popular Battle of the Bands.

Coast Transit Authority will use an alternative bus route on Route 38-Red Line Monday due to the parade. It will be be in effect from 10:45 a.m. to 11:22 a.m. There will be no bus service to Island View Casino at 10:50 a.m. and 11:17 a.m.

More Videos

They helped this Gulfport student achieve beyond expectations 1:57

They helped this Gulfport student achieve beyond expectations

Pause
Ocean Springs songwriter has found success 1:38

Ocean Springs songwriter has found success

Brittney Reese clinic gives blind athlete a chance to learn from a pro 2:33

Brittney Reese clinic gives blind athlete a chance to learn from a pro

Gold medalist long jumper Brittney Reese hopes to defend title in Rio 1:53

Gold medalist long jumper Brittney Reese hopes to defend title in Rio

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 0:13

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

Listen to the song behind the Sean Payton dance craze 1:00

Listen to the song behind the Sean Payton dance craze

She fell in love with a man who would later kill her 2:46

She fell in love with a man who would later kill her

The Rackhouse in Gulfport features steaks, bourbon 1:12

The Rackhouse in Gulfport features steaks, bourbon

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend 8:04

Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend

  • Video: Battle of Bands, parade bring a beat to MLK Day

    Coast gathers in Biloxi to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day with parade and Battle of Bands at MGM Park.

Video: Battle of Bands, parade bring a beat to MLK Day

Coast gathers in Biloxi to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day with parade and Battle of Bands at MGM Park.

Tim Isbell Sun Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

They helped this Gulfport student achieve beyond expectations 1:57

They helped this Gulfport student achieve beyond expectations

Pause
Ocean Springs songwriter has found success 1:38

Ocean Springs songwriter has found success

Brittney Reese clinic gives blind athlete a chance to learn from a pro 2:33

Brittney Reese clinic gives blind athlete a chance to learn from a pro

Gold medalist long jumper Brittney Reese hopes to defend title in Rio 1:53

Gold medalist long jumper Brittney Reese hopes to defend title in Rio

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 0:13

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

Listen to the song behind the Sean Payton dance craze 1:00

Listen to the song behind the Sean Payton dance craze

She fell in love with a man who would later kill her 2:46

She fell in love with a man who would later kill her

The Rackhouse in Gulfport features steaks, bourbon 1:12

The Rackhouse in Gulfport features steaks, bourbon

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend 8:04

Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend

  • Can Biloxi’s crumbling Saenger Theater be saved?

    The Saenger Theater in Biloxi is in poor condition and a lot of money is needed to save the working theater that opened in 1929. The theater was once the jewell of downtown Biloxi, and could be a key part to rejuvenating the Vieux Marche area.

Can Biloxi’s crumbling Saenger Theater be saved?

View More Video