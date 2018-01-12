You can honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the Coast this weekend

South Mississippi’s annual program to honor the life and times of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. begins Friday and continues through Monday with a parade in downtown Gulfport.
The Coastwide Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee has put together the program. MLK Day is a Monday holiday and this year the parade takes place on what would have been King’s 89th birthday. April will mark the 50th anniversary of the death of the civil rights leader.
This weekend’s schedule includes:
▪ Friday: From Where We’ve Come Gospel Concert with the MLK Coast-Wide Choir under the direction of gospel recording artist LaKeisha Cotton. At Grace Temple Baptist Church, 13344 Old Highway 49, Gulfport. 7 p.m.
▪ Saturday: MLK 50 Village: A Family Symposium at Kroc Center, 575 Division Street, Biloxi. Activities are a 2K fun walk/run, health fair, youth summit, Man 2 Man Barbershop Talk and When Women Talk: Bridging the Gap. Begins at 9 a.m.
▪ Sunday: “Where Do We Go From Here” inspirational and awards program with speaker Corey Wiggins, executive director of Mississippi NAACP State Conference. Special honorees: James Crowell, president of Biloxi NAACP, and Persharon Dixon, co-chair of Coastwide MLK Committee. At Biloxi Civic Center, 591 Howard Avenue, Biloxi. 3 p.m.
▪ Monday: MLK Day Parade in downtown Gulfport begins at 11 a.m., and the parade route leads into Milner Stadium at 1403 38th Ave., Gulfport, for the ever-popular Battle of the Bands.
Coast Transit Authority will use an alternative bus route on Route 38-Red Line Monday due to the parade. It will be be in effect from 10:45 a.m. to 11:22 a.m. There will be no bus service to Island View Casino at 10:50 a.m. and 11:17 a.m.
