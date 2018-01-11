Duct tape isn’t enough to hold the Saenger together. And the feds pulled the funds to fix it.

More Videos 1:29 Can Biloxi’s crumbling Saenger Theater be saved? Pause 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 0:13 Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 1:38 Ocean Springs songwriter has found success 2:33 Brittney Reese clinic gives blind athlete a chance to learn from a pro 1:53 Gold medalist long jumper Brittney Reese hopes to defend title in Rio 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:30 Mardi Gras 101: How to throw beads at Coast parades 2:08 Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula 8:04 Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Can Biloxi’s crumbling Saenger Theater be saved? The Saenger Theater in Biloxi is in poor condition and a lot of money is needed to save the working theater that opened in 1929. The theater was once the jewell of downtown Biloxi, and could be a key part to rejuvenating the Vieux Marche area. The Saenger Theater in Biloxi is in poor condition and a lot of money is needed to save the working theater that opened in 1929. The theater was once the jewell of downtown Biloxi, and could be a key part to rejuvenating the Vieux Marche area. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

The Saenger Theater in Biloxi is in poor condition and a lot of money is needed to save the working theater that opened in 1929. The theater was once the jewell of downtown Biloxi, and could be a key part to rejuvenating the Vieux Marche area. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com