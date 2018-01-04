Bookkeeper took $100,000 from Biloxi business, police say

Elizabeth O'Neil
A bookkeeper has been accused of taking more than $100,000 from a Biloxi business, police say.

Elizabeth O’Neil, 34, was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant for felony embezzlement, Biloxi police Maj. Chris De Back said in a press release. She now lives in Spanish Fort, Alabama.

She worked for the Biloxi business for about five years, he said

She was taken to the Harrison County jail, and Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set her bond at $25,000.

The Sun Herald interviewed O’Neil in March for a profile on hers and a friend’s weight loss journey through Crossfit.

