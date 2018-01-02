A seafood market on Point Cadet is just part of the plan to restore East Biloxi

The $4.2 million Point Cadet Plaza park opened in the spring of 2014 with a pavilion, splash pad, playground and boardwalks along the water. Biloxi Mayor Gilich wants to add more to the waterfront there and proposes a center for oysters and the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo and a seafood marketplace. Since the land is jointly owned by the city and state, the state Legislature will have to approve his plans. JOHN FTIZHUGH jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file