A 9-year-old girl was shot in the head with an arrow by a teen relative, sheriff says

A 9-year-old girl shot with an arrow from a cross bow by a 16-year-old relative is in critical condition, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
It happened about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 18200 block of Robinson Road, a rural area with a Gulfport address, Peterson said. The neighborhood is near Smith Road.
The sheriff identified the child as Ashley Reynolds Patton, who was in ICU at the University of South Alabama Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Mobile on Thursday.
Deputies and paramedics had been called to the home for a medical emergency, said Lt. Coley Judy, the sheriff’s chief investigator.
Never miss a local story.
The child “was in very, very critical shape,” Judy said.
Ashley had a blunt injury to the back of her head, the sheriff said later Thursday.
The girl “was incoherent, in and out of consciousness,” Peterson said in a news release.
An American Medical Response crew took her to Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, where she was stabilized. She was then taken to the Mobile hospital for further treatment.
Ashley attends Orange Grove Elementary School, a family member told the Sun Herald.
Through interviews Wednesday night, investigators learned a teenage family member who was at the house had shot her with a cross bow, he said.
Investigators released the teen to a guardian.
No charges have been filed.
Peterson said investigators have met with members of the District Attorney’s Office and the case will be presented to a grand jury.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments