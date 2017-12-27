Capt. Marty Griffin, a criminal investigator with the D’Iberville Police Department, recently graduated from the FBI National Academy in Virginia.
Capt. Marty Griffin, a criminal investigator with the D’Iberville Police Department, recently graduated from the FBI National Academy in Virginia. Courtesy of D’Iberville Police Department
Capt. Marty Griffin, a criminal investigator with the D’Iberville Police Department, recently graduated from the FBI National Academy in Virginia. Courtesy of D’Iberville Police Department

Harrison County

FBI training for police officers helps make D’Iberville safer, chief says

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

December 27, 2017 11:44 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

The 11 weeks Capt. Marty Griffin spent away from his job as an investigator with the D’Iberville Police Department, while attending the 270th session of the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia, will make the city safer, said Police Chief Wayne Payne.

“You’ll have classmates from all over the world,” Payne said, and the connections Griffin made will allow him to pick up the phone and get information and help from the people he knows in other departments.

The 222 graduates came from 49 states, 20 countries, three military organizations and four federal organizations. About 1 percent of law enforcement managers are selected to attend and Griffin was one of two people from Mississippi.

President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe attended the graduation ceremony on Dec. 15.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Payne attended the course in 1986, and sent former members of the D’Iberville Police Department Keith Davis and Tim Hendricks through the FBI Academy. Davis went on to become police chief in Moss Point and now is the chief of marine patrol for the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources. Hendricks is police chief in Pass Christian.

“Marty’s not going anywhere,” Payne jokes.

Griffin and his classmates learned about terrorism and terrorist mindsets, something that seems far away from D’Iberville, but can happen anywhere. Other courses in intelligence theory, law, behavioral science, communication and forensic science were designed to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge and cooperation worldwide, according to a press release.

D’Iberville Police Department has a staff of 41, and Payne has sought grants and special training for his department. Two officers are assigned to the Retail Crimes Unit. It is funded through a grant and Payne said it has proven to be very successful in the major shopping areas in the city. Another officer is assigned to Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force, one to the Coastal Narcotics Team and one with ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, to work within the city limits.

“Anytime you can network with other law enforcement agencies, it aids us in fighting crime and protecting our citizens,” Payne said.

More Videos

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse 0:14

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse

Pause
Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

Dolphin caught on video dramatically thrashing in Mississippi coast waters 1:01

Dolphin caught on video dramatically thrashing in Mississippi coast waters

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

The dangers of texting while driving 0:31

The dangers of texting while driving

Brick oven isn't just for pizza at Corks & Cleaver 1:12

Brick oven isn't just for pizza at Corks & Cleaver

Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away 2:06

Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:29

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse 0:14

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse

Pause
Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

Dolphin caught on video dramatically thrashing in Mississippi coast waters 1:01

Dolphin caught on video dramatically thrashing in Mississippi coast waters

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

The dangers of texting while driving 0:31

The dangers of texting while driving

Brick oven isn't just for pizza at Corks & Cleaver 1:12

Brick oven isn't just for pizza at Corks & Cleaver

Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away 2:06

Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:29

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'

  • A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse

    A pelican came to take a break from the rain at Pass Christian Books and Cat Island Coffeehouse on Tuesday. Video courtesy of Jenna Laubmeier

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse

View More Video