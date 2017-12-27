Missing Gulfport mother, daughter found safe. Their vehicle had turned up on I-10.

A missing Gulfport woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been found safe, relatives confirmed on Facebook.
Cecilia Stokes, 37, and Sophie had last been seen Tuesday and their vehicle was found Tuesday night without them on Interstate 10 in New Orleans.
They were found safe on Wednesday.
“Thank you for all your prayers!” a relative’s Facebook post said.
No details were immediately available on how or where they were found.
The blonde-haired, blue-eyed mother and daughter had last been seen about 11 a.m. Tuesday at their home in the 2200 block of Milner Boulevard, Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said in a news release.
They had planned to travel to Louisiana, Fulks said.
Stokes’ 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was found unoccupied, he said.
Gulfport police detectives worked with New Orleans police to help find them.
