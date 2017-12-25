‘This is what God wants us to do.’ Foster care, adoption are all part of the plan

More Videos 0:14 A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse Pause 0:41 Bonfires on the Levee get creative 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:18 Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 2:51 Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 4:10 Sophia Myers was an angel among us 2:16 Friends pour their love on Sophia Myers 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:17 Why this mother keeps faith even after her daughter's deadly cancer diagnosis 1:11 What is DIPG? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Biloxi couple shares their love with strangers Andrea and Marcus Watson have been foster parents to numerous children for six years. Andrea says they hope they make a big difference in the foster children’s lives while they have them. They have adopted three of those children and currently have two foster children living with them. Andrea and Marcus Watson have been foster parents to numerous children for six years. Andrea says they hope they make a big difference in the foster children’s lives while they have them. They have adopted three of those children and currently have two foster children living with them. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

