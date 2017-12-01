Harrison County

Watch for workers as round about is installed on Lamey Bridge Road and Miss. 15

Sun Herald

December 01, 2017 03:25 PM

D’Iberville

Beginning Monday, traffic heading north on Mississippi 15 will not be able to turn left onto Lamey Bridge Road in Harrison County.

The turn lane will be closed for two weeks by the Mississippi Department of Transportation, while it continues the process of installing a round about.

The intersection of Lamey Bridge Road and Mississippi 15 — east of Mississippi 67 and north of Interstate 10 — has been a problem, and MDOT had talked about installing a traffic light there.

Transportation Commissioner Tom King asked motorists to be on high alert for roadside workers as the round about project nears completion.

Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH

