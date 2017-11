Navy Veteran Rob Adams watched Tuesday as a crew from J.E. Borries Inc. of Pascagoula lifted his boat off the pier at the Pass Christian Harbor where it has been stranded for more than a week after the storm surge from Hurricane Nate left him stranded. Adams had taken a friend’s boat to safe harbor before the storm and wasn’t able to rescue his. The community has rallied around Adams to help him get his boat back and get an place to live on land.