Want a BMW, new bicycle or laptop? Biloxi has lots for sale at surplus auction

A Cadillac SUV, BMWs, jewelry, laptops and more than 300 other items Biloxi has no use for will be sold to the highest bidder Saturday during a surplus auction.
Some of the vehicles and equipment are in good shape, but some aren’t, said Nick Clark, licensed auctioneer and owner of Nick Clark Auctions in Jackson.
“I’ve done almost 1,000 of these. I do it for a lot of cities,” he said, and the surplus auctions are conducted according to state law.
The sale starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the city lot at 1656 Popp’s Ferry Road, just east of Cedar Lake in north Biloxi. Admission to the sale is $10, which goes to the city, and those who attend must be 18 or older. City employees and Clark’s staff aren’t permitted to buy anything.
Typically 200 to 300 people attend, including buyers from Jackson, New Orleans and Mobile who attend every auction.
“They follow me everywhere,” he said. Some are dealers, some crushers who buy scrap and others just casual buyers hoping for a deal.
“For $10 you tell me where you’re going to have this much fun,” he says.
A preview of what will be sold is Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. “That gives you a chance to come out and kick the tires, so to speak,” he said.
Prospective bidders are invited to bring a mechanic, and if the auction company has a key they’ll start up the car or truck, but they can’t be driven.
Everything is sold “As is, where is — there’s no warranty,” he said. And unlike some cities, Biloxi gives every person who buys a vehicle a title.
Some of the cars, pickups and SUVs are seized vehicles, he said, typically taken when a suspected criminal gets stopped on the interstate or a person uses the vehicle to commit a crime. He’ll also be selling two buses and city owned vehicles, such as surplus police cars and trucks used by city public works.
The additional items sold come from departments throughout the city and from the police evidence vault when a case is settled and there’s no rightful owner, he said.
He has about 50 bicycles, both top-of-the-line mountain bikes and junkers to sell, along with copiers, radios, computers, cameras, laptops and lots of cellphones to sell. Also on the list are jewelry, designer clothing, tools, appliances, radios, lighting, office equipment and fire fighting equipment.
“It’s an absolute auction,” he said, so the highest bidder gets it. Payment is immediate with cash, check or credit card. Seven percent sales tax is added unless the buyer is exempt from tax. The sale will start with the item No. 1 and Clark estimates he has 300 to 350 items to sell. He predicts the sale will conclude at 2:30-3 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks will be sold.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
