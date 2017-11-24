‘Star Trek’ film composer has a special message for the West Harrison band

While many South Mississippians spend their Thanksgivings crowding around the television watching a football game, indulging in a feast or preparing for Black Friday shopping, students in the West Harrison High School Marching Band spent the morning marching down the streets of New York City in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Bravo to the West Harrison High School Marching Band for representing #Mississippi with a great performance! @Macys #parade pic.twitter.com/ziWkElMEH5— HernandoTigerBand (@HernandoTgrBand) November 23, 2017
Many congratulated the band for the nationally-televised performance.
So proud to see my sister, Savanna Kelly perform with the West Harrison High School Band and Color Guard! #MacysParade— Kels (@KaoticKelsey) November 23, 2017
Congrats to West Harrison High School on your performance in the #MacysThanksgivingParade! Way to go. pic.twitter.com/9dG3IbaDle— Grant Callen (@grantcallen) November 23, 2017
One of the songs performed by the band during the parade was “Enterprising Young Men” from the 2009 “Star Trek” film.
Michael Giacchino, the film’s composer, took to Twitter to show his approval of the performance.
And they did a GREAT job!! https://t.co/VOtgikTvxi— Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) November 23, 2017
Some of Giacchino’s other credits include “Doctor Strange,” “Inside Out,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and the newly-released “Coco.”
Students of the band tweeted their appreciation of the opportunity and thanked Giacchino for his recognition.
I played the mellophone for West Harrison High School Band in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, playing "Enterprising Young Men".— Ashley Bunn (@Ahsley427) November 24, 2017
It was an amazing and wonderful experience!♥️#MacysThanksgivingParade
The band has been staying in New Jersey while busing into New York, band director Tim Garrett told the Sun Herald in a previous report. They will be gone for a week.
