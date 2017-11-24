The West Harrison High School band's performance of 'Enterprising Young Men' from Star Trek during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade caught the attention of the composer, who applauded the band on Twitter.
Harrison County

‘Star Trek’ film composer has a special message for the West Harrison band

By Yolanda Cruz

ycruz@sunherald.com

November 24, 2017 03:30 PM

While many South Mississippians spend their Thanksgivings crowding around the television watching a football game, indulging in a feast or preparing for Black Friday shopping, students in the West Harrison High School Marching Band spent the morning marching down the streets of New York City in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Many congratulated the band for the nationally-televised performance.

One of the songs performed by the band during the parade was “Enterprising Young Men” from the 2009 “Star Trek” film.

Michael Giacchino, the film’s composer, took to Twitter to show his approval of the performance.

Some of Giacchino’s other credits include “Doctor Strange,” “Inside Out,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and the newly-released “Coco.”

Students of the band tweeted their appreciation of the opportunity and thanked Giacchino for his recognition.

The band has been staying in New Jersey while busing into New York, band director Tim Garrett told the Sun Herald in a previous report. They will be gone for a week.

Yolanda Cruz: 228-896-2340, @yoliecruz93

