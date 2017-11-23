His grandmother took care of him. On Thanksgiving, he and a friend took care of others

More Videos 2:03 Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood Pause 0:56 Gulfport firefighters extricate woman from truck after wreck 1:40 West Harrison band to experience New York City in Macy’s parade 0:42 Gulfport girls coach brings her passion to the bench for all to see 0:58 Shop local and natural this holiday season 2:38 The ‘Hornet Bowl’ will be a clash of two undefeated 4A teams 6:02 Who will win the 'Hornet Bowl' to become the Class 4A South State champion? 1:17 Foundation honoring grandmother’s legacy starts with a meal 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:28 Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Foundation honoring grandmother’s legacy starts with a meal DeMar Hardnett wanted to honor his grandmother’s legacy after she died in August of cancer. He created a foundation that he hopes will eventually provide help to many people in many ways, but he is starting by providing a few free meals on Thanksgiving. DeMar Hardnett wanted to honor his grandmother’s legacy after she died in August of cancer. He created a foundation that he hopes will eventually provide help to many people in many ways, but he is starting by providing a few free meals on Thanksgiving. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

DeMar Hardnett wanted to honor his grandmother’s legacy after she died in August of cancer. He created a foundation that he hopes will eventually provide help to many people in many ways, but he is starting by providing a few free meals on Thanksgiving. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com