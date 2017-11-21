Gulfport firefighters rescue woman from flipped truck

Firefighters needed about 30 minutes to extricate a woman trapped inside of a Ford F150 pick up truck after it collided with a GMC Sierra pick up truck and a Chevrolet Malibu.
The wreck occurred on Community Road at David Drive in Gulfport near the rear of Crossroads shopping center on Tuesday afternoon.
The GMC appeared to be heading west on Community when it struck the Ford, knocking the Ford on to the driver side and into the Chevy Malibu. The Malibu was southbound on David, and appeared to be stopped at the intersection when the crash occurred.
Gulfport Fire Department said only the woman trapped inside the Ford was taken to the hospital. She appeared to have minor injuries.
Firefighters used hydraulic tools to cut some of the roof supports on the Ford and peeled the roof back to allow them access to the woman, who was placed on a stretcher and taken to a waiting ambulance.
John Fitzhugh: 228-896-2193, @JFitzhughPhoto
