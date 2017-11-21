Gulfport firefighters work to remove a woman from a truck that flipped on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 on Community Road at David Street in Gulfport.
Gulfport firefighters work to remove a woman from a truck that flipped on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 on Community Road at David Street in Gulfport. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Gulfport firefighters work to remove a woman from a truck that flipped on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 on Community Road at David Street in Gulfport. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Harrison County

Gulfport firefighters rescue woman from flipped truck

By John Fitzhugh

jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

November 21, 2017 04:46 PM

Gulfport

Firefighters needed about 30 minutes to extricate a woman trapped inside of a Ford F150 pick up truck after it collided with a GMC Sierra pick up truck and a Chevrolet Malibu.

The wreck occurred on Community Road at David Drive in Gulfport near the rear of Crossroads shopping center on Tuesday afternoon.

The GMC appeared to be heading west on Community when it struck the Ford, knocking the Ford on to the driver side and into the Chevy Malibu. The Malibu was southbound on David, and appeared to be stopped at the intersection when the crash occurred.

Gulfport Fire Department said only the woman trapped inside the Ford was taken to the hospital. She appeared to have minor injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to cut some of the roof supports on the Ford and peeled the roof back to allow them access to the woman, who was placed on a stretcher and taken to a waiting ambulance.

John Fitzhugh: 228-896-2193, @JFitzhughPhoto

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kidds' Kids gives Lyman Elementary child his dream of meeting Mickey Mouse

    Jaxson Shuts, a kindergartner at Lyman Elementary School, was selected by Kidds' Kids for an all-expense trip to Walt Disney World. He and his family will be leaving on November 6. The late nationally-syndicated radio host Kidd Kraddick's program provides chronically or terminally ill children and their families an opportunity to enjoy a week of fun at Disney World.

Kidds' Kids gives Lyman Elementary child his dream of meeting Mickey Mouse

Kidds' Kids gives Lyman Elementary child his dream of meeting Mickey Mouse 1:14

Kidds' Kids gives Lyman Elementary child his dream of meeting Mickey Mouse
Couple speaks out after watching body cam video released by Gulfport police 10:08

Couple speaks out after watching body cam video released by Gulfport police

Gulfport man: Police held my my kids at gunpoint 4:49

Gulfport man: Police held my my kids at gunpoint

View More Video