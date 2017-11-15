These Coast band students will spend Thanksgiving with Al Roker, Gwen Stefani and Santa Claus

More Videos 1:40 West Harrison band to experience New York City in Macy’s parade Pause 1:14 Kidds' Kids gives Lyman Elementary child his dream of meeting Mickey Mouse 1:32 Superintendent cuts interview short when asked about pulling 'To Kill a Mockingbird' 1:27 Ocean Springs grocery stores redesign to serve fast-paced modern life 0:27 Do you know this man taking campaign signs? 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 1:21 Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension 1:58 Southport Line wants to “elevate” the po-boy game in Biloxi 4:51 WATCH highlights from Gulf Coast's 42-41 win over Itawamba Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

West Harrison band to experience New York City in Macy’s parade West Harrison High School marching band will be in New York City for a live appearance on the TODAY show and then march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. West Harrison High School marching band will be in New York City for a live appearance on the TODAY show and then march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

West Harrison High School marching band will be in New York City for a live appearance on the TODAY show and then march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com