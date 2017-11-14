Harrison County skate park property is ‘cursed,’ supervisor says

Kidds' Kids gives Lyman Elementary child his dream of meeting Mickey Mouse

Jaxson Shuts, a kindergartner at Lyman Elementary School, was selected by Kidds' Kids for an all-expense trip to Walt Disney World. He and his family will be leaving on November 6. The late nationally-syndicated radio host Kidd Kraddick's program provides chronically or terminally ill children and their families an opportunity to enjoy a week of fun at Disney World.