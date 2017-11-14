This year’s Biloxian Made Good has plenty of ‘stories to tell’

The 25th annual Biloxian Made Good is a little different this year, with the celebration moving to MGM Park and young athletes encouraged to come with their parents and grandparents to meet a hometown sports hero.
Doug Thompson, who grew up in Biloxi and went on to play professional baseball in the minor leagues, is this year’s Biloxian Made Good.
He has quite a story to tell, of how in 1997 he threw the winning pitch at the 1997 College World Series Championship Game. The next year he was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the Major League Draft and he pitched six seasons in the minor leagues, advancing to the AAA Colorado Springs Sky Sox.
And he knows how to tell a good story, since he now provides the color for Louisiana State University baseball in Baton Rouge.
“It should be a beautiful evening,” said Tina Ross-Seamans, executive director of the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. The seafood buffet that also will feature other local favorite dishes will be set up on the main concourse level of the stadium.
“Home plate will be right behind the main table,” she said.
Reservations can be made until noon Wednesday. Dinner is at 6 p.m. Thursday and the presentations begin at 6:30 p.m.
“It’s going to be a whole family affair,” said Ross-Seamans, with Thompson’s wife and children, his father and aunt among the relatives scheduled to attend, along with several colleagues.
“I’m sure they will have some stories to tell,” she said.
Thompson returned to Biloxi last year to speak at the at the Ohr-O’Keefe’s Our Love Affair with Baseball luncheon and said, “The people in Biloxi taught me to be resilient and tough. Those are two attributes desperately needed to succeed in baseball and life. Baseball is a beautiful game, it truly is.”
Biloxian Made Good is sponsored each year by the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, and honors those who left Biloxi and made their mark on the world.
This year the event was opened up to kids, so local Little Leaguers could meet someone who started in Biloxi and made it big in baseball, she said.
Attire is Coastal baseball casual and the cost is $30 per person, $10 for children under 12 and $300 for a reserved table of 10.
Details: 228-435-6149 or info@biloxibayareachamber.org
