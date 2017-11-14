Doug Thompson speaks at Our Love Affair with Baseball at the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art in 2016. He’s back home Thursday to be honored at the 25th annual Biloxian Made Good at MGM Park.
Doug Thompson speaks at Our Love Affair with Baseball at the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art in 2016. He’s back home Thursday to be honored at the 25th annual Biloxian Made Good at MGM Park. Tim Isbell Sun Herald file
Doug Thompson speaks at Our Love Affair with Baseball at the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art in 2016. He’s back home Thursday to be honored at the 25th annual Biloxian Made Good at MGM Park. Tim Isbell Sun Herald file

Harrison County

This year’s Biloxian Made Good has plenty of ‘stories to tell’

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

November 14, 2017 5:00 AM

The 25th annual Biloxian Made Good is a little different this year, with the celebration moving to MGM Park and young athletes encouraged to come with their parents and grandparents to meet a hometown sports hero.

Doug Thompson, who grew up in Biloxi and went on to play professional baseball in the minor leagues, is this year’s Biloxian Made Good.

He has quite a story to tell, of how in 1997 he threw the winning pitch at the 1997 College World Series Championship Game. The next year he was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the Major League Draft and he pitched six seasons in the minor leagues, advancing to the AAA Colorado Springs Sky Sox.

And he knows how to tell a good story, since he now provides the color for Louisiana State University baseball in Baton Rouge.

“It should be a beautiful evening,” said Tina Ross-Seamans, executive director of the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. The seafood buffet that also will feature other local favorite dishes will be set up on the main concourse level of the stadium.

“Home plate will be right behind the main table,” she said.

Reservations can be made until noon Wednesday. Dinner is at 6 p.m. Thursday and the presentations begin at 6:30 p.m.

“It’s going to be a whole family affair,” said Ross-Seamans, with Thompson’s wife and children, his father and aunt among the relatives scheduled to attend, along with several colleagues.

“I’m sure they will have some stories to tell,” she said.

Thompson returned to Biloxi last year to speak at the at the Ohr-O’Keefe’s Our Love Affair with Baseball luncheon and said, “The people in Biloxi taught me to be resilient and tough. Those are two attributes desperately needed to succeed in baseball and life. Baseball is a beautiful game, it truly is.”

Biloxian Made Good is sponsored each year by the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, and honors those who left Biloxi and made their mark on the world.

This year the event was opened up to kids, so local Little Leaguers could meet someone who started in Biloxi and made it big in baseball, she said.

Attire is Coastal baseball casual and the cost is $30 per person, $10 for children under 12 and $300 for a reserved table of 10.

Details: 228-435-6149 or info@biloxibayareachamber.org

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kidds' Kids gives Lyman Elementary child his dream of meeting Mickey Mouse

    Jaxson Shuts, a kindergartner at Lyman Elementary School, was selected by Kidds' Kids for an all-expense trip to Walt Disney World. He and his family will be leaving on November 6. The late nationally-syndicated radio host Kidd Kraddick's program provides chronically or terminally ill children and their families an opportunity to enjoy a week of fun at Disney World.

Kidds' Kids gives Lyman Elementary child his dream of meeting Mickey Mouse

Kidds' Kids gives Lyman Elementary child his dream of meeting Mickey Mouse 1:14

Kidds' Kids gives Lyman Elementary child his dream of meeting Mickey Mouse
Couple speaks out after watching body cam video released by Gulfport police 10:08

Couple speaks out after watching body cam video released by Gulfport police

Gulfport man: Police held my my kids at gunpoint 4:49

Gulfport man: Police held my my kids at gunpoint

View More Video