Gulfport man accused of beating his dog in viral video won’t face charges

Charges are expected to be dismissed against a man accused of beating his dog because a city prosecutor says the man did not do it.
A video showed Gulfport resident Billy Swain yelling at his dog but never actually beating him, officials say. The video, which went viral, implied that he beat the dog while Swain and the animal were in Biloxi.
Senior Municipal Prosecutor Robert Harenski said Swain's daughter-in-law, who posted the video to Facebook in December 2016, agreed to drop the charges and felt that bad that she had brought them at all.
Gulfport officers checked on the dog unannounced eight or nine times after learning of the alleged abuse and found him to be well-cared for and in good health.
His veterinary records show the same.
Billy Swain sat in a Biloxi courtroom Tuesday morning.
"It looked like I was beating my dog, but I wasn't," Swain said. "It went nationwide. It went viral. I've been threatened.
"You can put anything on the internet you want and no one will stop it."
Swain says he loves his dog, named Albert, who will turn 2 years old at Christmas.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments