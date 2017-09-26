Mississippi’s longest-serving state legislator is from the Coast

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, the leader of the state’s senate, was on the Coast on Tuesday morning to recognize one of his own.
Reeves was the gust speaker at the Gulf Coast Business Council’s breakfast at the Great Southern Club. He made a special appearance to acknowledge the longest-serving member of the state senate, Tommy Gollott, R-Biloxi.
But the 81-year-old isn’t just the longest-serving member of the senate, Reeves said, he’s also the longest-serving member of the whole legislature. On Monday, Gollott surpassed the record held by Rep. Walter Sillers, D-Rosedale. Sillers served in the state house from 1916 until his death in 1966.
Gollott was elected as representative in 1968 and served there until 1980. He has served as member of the state senate since 1980.
“The Mississippi Gulf Coast has a reputation in Jackson for sending tenacious fighters and it’s a delegation that often stands together,” Reeves said.
Gollot echoed Reeves those sentiments on the Coast delegation.
“We have to come together and work together on a lot of projects — otherwise, we would never get anything done,” Gollott said.
Reeves praised Gollott for his more than five decades of public service.
“He not only represents Harrison County but the entire Gulf Coast,” he said. “I don’t see anyone surpassing this record any time soon.”
Gollot first ran for office in 1967. He said he did it because people asked him to do it.
“I was involved with several civic clubs at the time and people told me I should run for office and help people across the state,” he said. “We had done some fundraising for playground equipment for the Ellisville State School and we took the kids a bunch of toys and I decided that I wanted to help people.”
Gollottt, the family man
Gollott grew up on the Biloxi Back Bay, where he still lives today. His daughter, Tanya Gollott Swoope, lives on the Back Bay, as well.
“Daddy was very close with his parents and I admire that — he’s a family man and he taught me a lot about family,” Swoope said.
Swoope said her father, who turns 82 on Friday, also taught her a great deal about hard work, especially at his family’s business, Gollott and Sons Transfer and Storage.
“Daddy was a workaholic — he liked to physically work, especially at the business,” she said. “We were always taught to work hard and treat people they way we wanted to be treated — he also taught us to always pay our taxes.”
The longtime legislator
Swoope said she was 11 the first time her father was elected to the legislature.
“He just went out there and he knocked on doors and asked people to vote for him. And whenever he had an opponent, he would do the same thing — he met people and knocked on doors,” she said. “And once he was elected, he always put his constituents first, regardless of what others wanted him to do.”
With more than 50 years as a public servant under his belt, Swoope said Gollott has spent his career helping others.
“It was always busy at the house when he was in office, especially on Saturdays,” Swoope said. “The phone would ring and ring and people were always dropping by the house asking for Daddy to help them with this or that, and if could help them, he would — he’s helped so many people over the years.”
A different era
In reflecting over his long tenure in the legislature, Gollot said one of the major area of change he’s seen is in harmony and civility.
“When I first started, I would travel all over the state working with legislators on their projects and when I had something going on, they would work with me,” he said. “But that seems to have changed. People were more cordial back then.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
