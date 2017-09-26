Smoke detector saves family from house fire, but their dog didn’t make it

A pre-dawn fire destroyed a home on County Farm Road, where smoke detectors alerted the three sleeping residents and they escaped unharmed, Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.
Their dog did not make it out of the burning home Tuesday and perished, he said.
A couple and their 10-year-old boy lived there.
“Smoke detectors saved their lives,” Sullivan said.
The family was renting a one-story, wood-frame home that was destroyed by a fire believed to be accidental, he said. That area of County Farm Road is near Myers Lane, south of Interstate 10.
The blaze around 4 a.m. lit up the night sky.
Firefighters responded from Harrison County Fire Service and the Lizana, Long Beach and CRTC fire departments.
The fire gutted the inside of the home, Sullivan said.
The cause is under investigation.
“We don’t believe the cause is anything mysterious,” he said. “I believe it’s accidental, but I’ve got to make sure the cause is what I believe it is.”
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
