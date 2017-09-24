Trapped woman freed from overturned truck on I-10 near Gulfport

Harrison County firefighters lifted an overturned pickup to free a female passenger who was trapped in the truck early Sunday.
The woman was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Ranger that flipped on Interstate 10 at the County Farm Road exit ramp to I-10, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said.
The one-vehicle crash occurred about 6 a.m. when the male driver of the truck lost control in a westbound lane, Elkins said. The truck came to rest between the interstate and the exit ramp.
Both the driver and female passenger sustained minor injuries, and she was taken my ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.
Firefighters worked about 40 minutes to raise the truck to get the woman out, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.
The off-ramp was closed about an hour while first responders treated the injured and cleared debris from the scene, he said.
Fire departments joining the Harrison County Fire Service at the scene were from Lizana, Cuevas, Pass Christian and CRTC Airport Fire.
American Medical Response ambulance service and Harrison County deputy sheriffs also responded.
MHP is investigating the crash.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
