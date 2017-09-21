She burned the confederate flag in New York. Now, she’s talking state flag for a film

Hip-hop artist Genesis Be will be returning to her hometown of Biloxi to participate in the filming of a short documentary.
She will be assisting the filmmakers from Moral Courage, who featured Genesis Be in a short film that was released in March. And like the first film, Sunday’s shoot will deal with the controversy and debate surrounding the Mississippi state flag.
In the first Moral Courage short, the filmmakers attended a show in New York where Genesis Be wrapped herself in a confederate flag and a noose. She later burned the flag on stage during the performance.
The performance, she said, was to denounce Gov. Phil Bryant's decision to declare April "Confederate History Month."
She said she received death threats after the show.
"I received some threatening phone calls from unknown numbers to my phone," Genesis Be said in an interview with the Sun Herald. "I halfway expected there to be some negative fallout and I just left it alone," she said.
For Sunday’s shoot, Genesis Be said she hopes to facilitate a discussion with Coast millennials that are both for and against the state flag.
