New deal lets Gulfport go it alone on garbage. Now, how much will the city pay?

Waste Pro will continue to pick up garbage, rubbish and recyclables in Gulfport after the city and Harrison County Utility Authority reached a settlement Wednesday.
But, they still will be headed to court to decide how much, if anything, the city will owe the authority for leaving its solid waste management agreement. Under that agreement, the authority and its predecessors have been negotiating garbage contracts since 1991.
Gulfport recently negotiated its own six-year contract that will have Waste Pro picking up garbage two days a week and recyclables ever other week. Under the six-year contract HCUA negotiated for the rest of the county and its other cities, Team Waste will pick up garbage and recyclables one day a week and Pelican Waste & Debris will pick up rubbish one day a week.
Gulfport will begin to escrow the $1.47 million claimed by HCUA as being due to the other member agencies in monthly installments of $20,423.38 starting Oct. 1, while awaiting a court decision. The HCUA says that is how much more it will pay over the course of its six-year contracts because Gulfport is not part of the deal.
A request for an injunction to keep Gulfport in the HCUA contract will be withdrawn, but that complaint will be amended to include the question of how much, if anything, Gulfport will pay, said Tim Holleman, attorney for the authority. He said the case also will be moved from chancery to circuit court at the request of Gulfport.
It is not known when a hearing on that dispute will be held.
