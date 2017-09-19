Here’s when and how much garbage bills are going up in Gulfport

Beginning Oct. 1, city residents will see a $1 monthly increase for garbage collection, while business owners will pay $5 more per month.
The City Council agreed unanimously Tuesday to raise rates. The city has broken away from Harrison County Utility Authority and its other four cities, the subject of an ongoing lawsuit, to sign an independent garbage-collection contract with Waste Pro.
The other localities have signed a contract through the Harrison County Utility Authority with Team Waste for garbage collection and Pelican Waste & Debris for rubbish.
The contract cost for the HCUA will be 14.33 per month, while Gulfport will pay an estimated $14.36 per month.
Waste Pro will collect garbage twice a week in Gulfport, as it did under the old HCUA contract that included the county and all five cities. The new HCUA contract covers garbage collection only once a week.
Recycling bins will be picked up every other week in Gulfport and once a week, in larger bins, under the HCUA contract.
In addition to covering the cost of the contract, the higher monthly collection bills in Gulfport also will cover administrative fees, collection of waste that can’t be picked up as rubbish and waste disposal.
The new Gulfport bill for garbage will be $15.75 per month for residential customers, with increases of a few cents each year until rates reach $17.02 for the contract’s last year, beginning Oct. 1, 2022.
Commercial rates will be $20.75 per month, and climb to $21.02 per month beginning October 1, 2022. You can review the complete rate schedule here.
